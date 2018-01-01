Lynnette Tripp has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Lynnette Tripp, NP is a Nurse Practitioner in Modesto, CA.
Psychiatric Medical Group of Modesto Inc.3425 Coffee Rd Ste A2, Modesto, CA 95355 Directions (209) 524-9401
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
It has been a while but during the most difficult time, the loss of a child Lynn was a godsend. Really easy to talk with and grounded individual, great personality, and very supportive. Highly recommend.
About Lynnette Tripp, NP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1386672848
Lynnette Tripp accepts Aetna and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Lynnette Tripp has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
4 patients have reviewed Lynnette Tripp. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Lynnette Tripp.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Lynnette Tripp, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Lynnette Tripp appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.