Lynnette Tripp, NP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
4.0 (4)
Overview of Lynnette Tripp, NP

Lynnette Tripp, NP is a Nurse Practitioner in Modesto, CA. 

Lynnette Tripp works at PSYCHIATRIC MEDICAL GROUP in Modesto, CA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Lynnette Tripp's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Psychiatric Medical Group of Modesto Inc.
    3425 Coffee Rd Ste A2, Modesto, CA 95355 (209) 524-9401
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Sherry in Modesto — Jan 01, 2018
    About Lynnette Tripp, NP

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    • 1386672848
    • 1386672848
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Lynnette Tripp has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Lynnette Tripp has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Lynnette Tripp works at PSYCHIATRIC MEDICAL GROUP in Modesto, CA. View the full address on Lynnette Tripp’s profile.

    4 patients have reviewed Lynnette Tripp. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Lynnette Tripp.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Lynnette Tripp, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Lynnette Tripp appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.