Lynsey Beheler, CHIRMD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Lynsey Beheler is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Lynsey Beheler, CHIRMD
Overview
Lynsey Beheler, CHIRMD is a Chiropractor in Aiken, SC.
Lynsey Beheler works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Evergreen Wellness LLC673 Silver Bluff Rd, Aiken, SC 29803 Directions (803) 649-4747
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Lynsey Beheler?
Dr. Lynsey Beheler is great! She's friendly and extremely knowledgeable. She's a former gymnast and understands the needs of both athlete and non-athlete. She has a clean efficient office with up-to-date equipment. I haven't had sciatic pain since making her my chiropractor. She came recommended to me by my massage therapist who had work with her for many years. I would recommend her to anyone.
About Lynsey Beheler, CHIRMD
- Chiropractic
- English
- 1689926628
Frequently Asked Questions
Lynsey Beheler accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Lynsey Beheler has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Lynsey Beheler works at
5 patients have reviewed Lynsey Beheler. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Lynsey Beheler.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Lynsey Beheler, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Lynsey Beheler appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.