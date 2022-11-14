See All Chiropractors in Aiken, SC
Lynsey Beheler, CHIRMD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Lynsey Beheler, CHIRMD

Chiropractic
5.0 (5)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Lynsey Beheler, CHIRMD is a Chiropractor in Aiken, SC. 

Lynsey Beheler works at Evergreen Wellness LLC in Aiken, SC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    Evergreen Wellness LLC
    673 Silver Bluff Rd, Aiken, SC 29803 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (803) 649-4747
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Lynsey Beheler?

    Nov 14, 2022
    Dr. Lynsey Beheler is great! She's friendly and extremely knowledgeable. She's a former gymnast and understands the needs of both athlete and non-athlete. She has a clean efficient office with up-to-date equipment. I haven't had sciatic pain since making her my chiropractor. She came recommended to me by my massage therapist who had work with her for many years. I would recommend her to anyone.
    Amanda DeRoller — Nov 14, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Lynsey Beheler, CHIRMD
    How would you rate your experience with Lynsey Beheler, CHIRMD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Lynsey Beheler to family and friends

    Lynsey Beheler's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Lynsey Beheler

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Lynsey Beheler, CHIRMD.

    About Lynsey Beheler, CHIRMD

    Specialties
    • Chiropractic
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1689926628
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Lynsey Beheler, CHIRMD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Lynsey Beheler is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Lynsey Beheler has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Lynsey Beheler works at Evergreen Wellness LLC in Aiken, SC. View the full address on Lynsey Beheler’s profile.

    5 patients have reviewed Lynsey Beheler. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Lynsey Beheler.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Lynsey Beheler, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Lynsey Beheler appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Lynsey Beheler, CHIRMD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.