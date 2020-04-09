Lynsey Lakin, FNP-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Lynsey Lakin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Lynsey Lakin, FNP-C
Overview of Lynsey Lakin, FNP-C
Lynsey Lakin, FNP-C is a Nurse Practitioner in Pomona, CA.
Lynsey Lakin works at
Lynsey Lakin's Office Locations
-
1
Faisal M. Qazi2895 N Towne Ave, Pomona, CA 91767 Directions (909) 982-2719
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Lynsey Lakin?
Excellent NP that specializes in MS, which I have. She listens to all of my concerns and doesn't rush me out. I had questioned whether or not I truly do have MS. I asked her if she would mind actually LOOKING at my MRI's instead of just depending on a report from a radiologist that is most likely in a hurry and just glances over MRI's. She had no problem at all taking the time to look over all of them. This took extra time that most doctors would not agree to unless you schedule another appointment specifically for that. At first when my neurologist said he was going to turn me over to her and told me she was a NP, I wasn't all that happy. But after meeting her and getting to know her (and the fact she specializes in MS) I am very happy to have her taking care of my MS.
About Lynsey Lakin, FNP-C
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1861890030
Frequently Asked Questions
Lynsey Lakin has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Lynsey Lakin accepts Aetna and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Lynsey Lakin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Lynsey Lakin works at
7 patients have reviewed Lynsey Lakin. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Lynsey Lakin.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Lynsey Lakin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Lynsey Lakin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.