Lyudmila Magakyan-Martinez, NP
Offers telehealth
Overview
Lyudmila Magakyan-Martinez, NP is a Dermatologist in New York, NY.
Lyudmila Magakyan-Martinez works at
Locations
Dmitry Khasak, MD
77 Park Ave, New York, NY 10016
(212) 826-6999
Monday 9:00am - 5:00pm
Tuesday 9:00am - 5:00pm
Wednesday 9:00am - 5:00pm
Thursday 9:00am - 5:00pm
Friday 9:00am - 5:00pm
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- QualCare
Ratings & Reviews
My wife and I were fortunate enough to find the practice after seeing other Dermatologist that were knife happy. Lyudmila Magakyan is very professional and knows the job better than anyone we've been to in the past. I highly recommend this practice. They really do care. They even found problems that had nothing to do with why I came there because of blood work and research they did that my primary care physician didn't even bother to do! So thank you for probably saving my life.
About Lyudmila Magakyan-Martinez, NP
- Dermatology
- English
- 1255757134
Frequently Asked Questions
Lyudmila Magakyan-Martinez has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Lyudmila Magakyan-Martinez accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Lyudmila Magakyan-Martinez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
14 patients have reviewed Lyudmila Magakyan-Martinez. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Lyudmila Magakyan-Martinez.
