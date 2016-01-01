See All Neuropsychologists in Cape Coral, FL
Dr. Mabel Lopez, PHD

Neuropsychology
Accepting new patients
19 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Mabel Lopez, PHD

Dr. Mabel Lopez, PHD is a Neuropsychologist in Cape Coral, FL. They specialize in Neuropsychology, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from Chicago Medical School.

Dr. Lopez works at Mind and Brain Care in Cape Coral, FL with other offices in Fort Myers, FL. They are accepting new patients.

Dr. Lopez's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Mind and Brain Care, Cape Coral Location
    2804 Del Prado Blvd S, Cape Coral, FL 33904 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (239) 768-6500
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    Mind and Brain Care
    10175 Ben C Pratt/6 Mile Cypress Pkwy, Fort Myers, FL 33966 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (239) 768-6500
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures.
Alzheimer's Disease Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Back Disorders Chevron Icon
Brain Disorders Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Chronic Depression Chevron Icon
Chronic Diseases Chevron Icon
Concussion Chevron Icon
Cranial Trauma Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Eating Disorders Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Epilepsy
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Learning Disabilities Chevron Icon
Occupational Injuries Chevron Icon
Post-Concussion Syndrome Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Diseases Chevron Icon
Seizure Disorders Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord and Brain Disorders Chevron Icon
Traumatic Injuries Chevron Icon
Weight Loss Chevron Icon
Work-Related Injuries Chevron Icon
    About Dr. Mabel Lopez, PHD

    • Neuropsychology
    • 19 years of experience
    • English
    • 1508971037
    Education & Certifications

    • University Of Florida/Shands Hospital
    • Chicago Medical School
    • BARRY UNIVERSITY
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Mabel Lopez, PHD is accepting new patients.

    Dr. Lopez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.

    Dr. Lopez has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lopez.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lopez, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lopez appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

