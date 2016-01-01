See All Nurse Practitioners in Cleveland, OH
Mable Brown, NP Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Mable Brown, NP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
0.0 (0)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Mable Brown, NP is a Nurse Practitioner in Cleveland, OH. 

Mable Brown works at Oak Street Health Lee Harvard in Cleveland, OH. They are accepting new patients and accepts Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Oak Street Health Lee Harvard
    16888 Harvard Ave, Cleveland, OH 44128 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (216) 488-3990
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    Insurance Accepted

    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    Be the first to leave a review

    How was your appointment with Mable Brown?

    Photo: Mable Brown, NP
    How would you rate your experience with Mable Brown, NP?
    • Likelihood of recommending Mable Brown to family and friends

    Mable Brown's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Mable Brown

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Mable Brown, NP.

    About Mable Brown, NP

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    Gender
    • Female
    Gender
    NPI Number
    • 1538547666
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Mable Brown, NP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Mable Brown is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Mable Brown has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Mable Brown works at Oak Street Health Lee Harvard in Cleveland, OH. View the full address on Mable Brown’s profile.

    Mable Brown has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Mable Brown.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Mable Brown, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Mable Brown appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.