Mackenzie Ainsworth, NP

Internal Medicine
5.0 (1)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Mackenzie Ainsworth, NP is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Oklahoma City, OK. 

Mackenzie Ainsworth works at Oak Street Health South OKC in Oklahoma City, OK. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Oak Street Health South OKC
    2130 SW 59th St, Oklahoma City, OK 73119 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (405) 221-8675

Ratings & Reviews

5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 1 ratings
Patient Ratings (1)
5 Star
(1)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
Apr 11, 2022
Mackenzie is very professional and friendly as well. She takes time with you and Listens! Her exams are thorough with specific questions related to your concerns. She's compassionate and caring. I'm happy to have found her as my PCP.
Shirley M Kinard — Apr 11, 2022
Photo: Mackenzie Ainsworth, NP
About Mackenzie Ainsworth, NP

Specialties
  • Internal Medicine
Specialties
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
Gender
  • Female
Gender
NPI Number
  • 1770147688
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

