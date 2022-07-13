Mackenzie Cheek, NP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Mackenzie Cheek is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Mackenzie Cheek, NP
Overview of Mackenzie Cheek, NP
Mackenzie Cheek, NP is a Nurse Practitioner in Greensboro, GA.
Mackenzie Cheek works at
Mackenzie Cheek's Office Locations
AU Health Lake Oconee2011 Westend Dr, Greensboro, GA 30642 Directions (706) 721-8623
Hospital Affiliations
- Augusta University Medical Center
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Humana
- MultiPlan
MacKenzie is a wonderful NP. She is so kind, easy to talk to and really listens to your concerns . ??
About Mackenzie Cheek, NP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1215472360
Mackenzie Cheek has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Mackenzie Cheek accepts Aetna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Mackenzie Cheek has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Mackenzie Cheek works at
2 patients have reviewed Mackenzie Cheek. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Mackenzie Cheek.
