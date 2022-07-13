See All Nurse Practitioners in Greensboro, GA
Mackenzie Cheek, NP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
5.0 (2)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Mackenzie Cheek, NP

Mackenzie Cheek, NP is a Nurse Practitioner in Greensboro, GA. 

Mackenzie Cheek works at AU Health Lake Oconee in Greensboro, GA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Mackenzie Cheek's Office Locations

  1. 1
    AU Health Lake Oconee
    2011 Westend Dr, Greensboro, GA 30642 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (706) 721-8623

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Augusta University Medical Center
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

    MacKenzie is a wonderful NP. She is so kind, easy to talk to and really listens to your concerns . ??
    Linda — Jul 13, 2022
    About Mackenzie Cheek, NP

    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    • English
    • 1215472360
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Mackenzie Cheek, NP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Mackenzie Cheek is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Mackenzie Cheek has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Mackenzie Cheek has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Mackenzie Cheek works at AU Health Lake Oconee in Greensboro, GA. View the full address on Mackenzie Cheek’s profile.

    2 patients have reviewed Mackenzie Cheek. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Mackenzie Cheek.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Mackenzie Cheek, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Mackenzie Cheek appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

