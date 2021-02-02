See All Physicians Assistants in Columbia, MD
Mackenzie Doshi, PA-C

General Practice (Physician Assistant)
5.0 (2)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Mackenzie Doshi, PA-C is a General Practice Physician Assistant in Columbia, MD. They graduated from ANNE ARUNDEL COMMUNITY COLLEGE.

Mackenzie Doshi works at Anne Arundel Dermatology in Columbia, MD. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Anne Arundel Dermatology
    10700 Charter Dr Ste 300, Columbia, MD 21044 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (443) 351-3376
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Friday
    10:00am - 4:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Acne
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema)
Birthmark
Acne
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema)
Birthmark

Acne Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acne
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Cold Sore Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Skin
Hair Conditions Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Microneedling Chevron Icon
Mole Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Mole
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Poison Ivy, Poison Oak, or Poison Sumac Poisoning Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Scars Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Scars
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Warts
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Cigna-HealthSpring
    • First Health
    • HealthPartners
    • Humana
    • Kaiser Permanente
    • Maryland Physicians Care
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • PHCS
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Virginia Premier

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Feb 02, 2021
    Saw me quickly with same day request after having horrible reaction to cream Dr Wheat had given me. Above and beyond kind and through. I called back after still being in a lot of pain after a few days and she did everything she could with numerous suggestions on how to manage the situation. Very empathetic and through. Beautiful office and friendly staff from phone to desk.
    About Mackenzie Doshi, PA-C

    Specialties
    • General Practice (Physician Assistant)
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1588021257
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • ANNE ARUNDEL COMMUNITY COLLEGE
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Mackenzie Doshi, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare.

    Mackenzie Doshi has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Mackenzie Doshi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.

    Mackenzie Doshi works at Anne Arundel Dermatology in Columbia, MD.

    2 patients have reviewed Mackenzie Doshi. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Mackenzie Doshi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Mackenzie Doshi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

