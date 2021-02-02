Mackenzie Doshi, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Mackenzie Doshi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Mackenzie Doshi, PA-C
Overview
Mackenzie Doshi, PA-C is a General Practice Physician Assistant in Columbia, MD. They graduated from ANNE ARUNDEL COMMUNITY COLLEGE.
Mackenzie Doshi works at
Locations
-
1
Anne Arundel Dermatology10700 Charter Dr Ste 300, Columbia, MD 21044 Directions (443) 351-3376Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday10:00am - 4:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Cigna-HealthSpring
- First Health
- HealthPartners
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
- Maryland Physicians Care
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- PHCS
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Virginia Premier
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Mackenzie Doshi?
Saw me quickly with same day request after having horrible reaction to cream Dr Wheat had given me. Above and beyond kind and through. I called back after still being in a lot of pain after a few days and she did everything she could with numerous suggestions on how to manage the situation. Very empathetic and through. Beautiful office and friendly staff from phone to desk.
About Mackenzie Doshi, PA-C
- General Practice (Physician Assistant)
- English
- 1588021257
Education & Certifications
- ANNE ARUNDEL COMMUNITY COLLEGE
Frequently Asked Questions
Mackenzie Doshi has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Mackenzie Doshi accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Mackenzie Doshi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Mackenzie Doshi works at
2 patients have reviewed Mackenzie Doshi. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Mackenzie Doshi.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Mackenzie Doshi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Mackenzie Doshi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.