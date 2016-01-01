See All Nurse Midwives in Santa Cruz, CA
Mackenzie Douglass, CNM

Midwifery
Accepting new patients
11 years of experience
Overview of Mackenzie Douglass, CNM

Mackenzie Douglass, CNM is a Midwife in Santa Cruz, CA. They specialize in Midwifery, has 11 years of experience. They graduated from University of Pennslyvania School of Nursing and is affiliated with Dominican Hospital.

Mackenzie Douglass works at Dignity Health Woodland Clinic in Santa Cruz, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans.

Mackenzie Douglass' Office Locations

  1. 1
    Dignity Health Woodland Clinic
    1505 Soquel Dr Ste 1, Santa Cruz, CA 95065 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Abnormal Menstruation
Intrauterine Device (IUD) Placement
Intrauterine Device (IUD) Removal
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
    About Mackenzie Douglass, CNM

    • Midwifery
    • 11 years of experience
    • English
    • Female
    • 1922446889
    Education & Certifications

    • University of Pennslyvania School of Nursing
    Hospital Affiliations

    • Dominican Hospital

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Mackenzie Douglass, CNM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Mackenzie Douglass is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Mackenzie Douglass has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Mackenzie Douglass works at Dignity Health Woodland Clinic in Santa Cruz, CA. View the full address on Mackenzie Douglass’s profile.

    Mackenzie Douglass has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Mackenzie Douglass.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Mackenzie Douglass, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Mackenzie Douglass appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

