Mackenzie Vaclav, PA-C

Physician Assistant (PA)
3.0 (4)
Call for new patient details

Overview

Mackenzie Vaclav, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Cleveland, OH. 

Mackenzie Vaclav works at UH Rainbow Babies and Children's Hospital in Cleveland, OH. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    University Hospitals
    11100 Euclid Ave, Cleveland, OH 44106 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (216) 844-1000
    Monday
    1:00pm - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    1:00pm - 5:00pm

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

3.0
Average provider rating
Based on 4 ratings
Patient Ratings (4)
5 Star
(2)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(2)
Jan 13, 2023
Have seen her twice. Both times she took her time, explained everything and answered all questions
Kris S — Jan 13, 2023
Photo: Mackenzie Vaclav, PA-C
About Mackenzie Vaclav, PA-C

Specialties
  • Physician Assistant (PA)
Specialties
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1962976324
NPI Number
Frequently Asked Questions

Mackenzie Vaclav has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

Mackenzie Vaclav has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Mackenzie Vaclav works at UH Rainbow Babies and Children's Hospital in Cleveland, OH. View the full address on Mackenzie Vaclav’s profile.

4 patients have reviewed Mackenzie Vaclav. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Mackenzie Vaclav.

