Mackenzie Vaclav has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Mackenzie Vaclav, PA-C
Overview
Mackenzie Vaclav, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Cleveland, OH.
Mackenzie Vaclav works at
Locations
University Hospitals11100 Euclid Ave, Cleveland, OH 44106 Directions (216) 844-1000Monday1:00pm - 5:00pmWednesday1:00pm - 5:00pm
Ratings & Reviews
Have seen her twice. Both times she took her time, explained everything and answered all questions
About Mackenzie Vaclav, PA-C
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- 1962976324
Frequently Asked Questions
Mackenzie Vaclav has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
4 patients have reviewed Mackenzie Vaclav. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Mackenzie Vaclav.
