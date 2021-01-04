See All Nurse Practitioners in Mcallen, TX
Madelaine Garcia, FNP-BC

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
5.0 (1)
Call for new patient details

Overview of Madelaine Garcia, FNP-BC

Madelaine Garcia, FNP-BC is a Nurse Practitioner in Mcallen, TX. 

Madelaine Garcia works at Arango Family/Industrial Clin in Mcallen, TX. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Madelaine Garcia's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Dario Arango MD PA
    4903 N McColl Rd, Mcallen, TX 78504 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (956) 994-1912
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Jan 04, 2021
    Ms Garcia is the best PA; My husband and I have had the pleasure of knowing, and being treated by. She is fantastic!!! Very professional, and attentive, informative, compassionate, and always greets patients with a welcoming hello with a beautiful smile. God Bless Ms Garcia; always, for being such a humanitarian, kind, and for having such a lovely soul.
    Mr & Mrs Pena — Jan 04, 2021
    About Madelaine Garcia, FNP-BC

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1982011409
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Madelaine Garcia has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Madelaine Garcia has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Madelaine Garcia works at Arango Family/Industrial Clin in Mcallen, TX. View the full address on Madelaine Garcia’s profile.

    Madelaine Garcia has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Madelaine Garcia.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Madelaine Garcia, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Madelaine Garcia appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

