Madeleine Lloyd has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Madeleine Lloyd, NP
Offers telehealth
Overview of Madeleine Lloyd, NP
Madeleine Lloyd, NP is a Nurse Practitioner in New York, NY.
Madeleine Lloyd works at
Madeleine Lloyd's Office Locations
-
1
Nyu College of Nursing Faculty Practice345 E 24th St Ste 1B, New York, NY 10010 Directions (212) 998-9420
View All Accepted Carriers
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Madeleine Lloyd?
She is wonderful, caring, smart and so reassuring. She is better than any other provider I have come across. I feel safe with Madeleine! Professional and personal - very easy to talk with.
About Madeleine Lloyd, NP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1457449019
Frequently Asked Questions
Madeleine Lloyd accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Madeleine Lloyd has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Madeleine Lloyd works at
6 patients have reviewed Madeleine Lloyd. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Madeleine Lloyd.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Madeleine Lloyd, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Madeleine Lloyd appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.