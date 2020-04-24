Madeleine Simmons, PMHNP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Madeleine Simmons is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Madeleine Simmons, PMHNP
Offers telehealth
Overview of Madeleine Simmons, PMHNP
Madeleine Simmons, PMHNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Bend, OR.
Madeleine Simmons works at
Madeleine Simmons' Office Locations
Gertler & Gertler P.c.1012 Sw Emkay Dr, Bend, OR 97702 Directions (541) 330-1975
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Choice Health
- LifeWise
- ODS Health Plan
- PacificSource
- Premera Blue Cross
- Regence Blue Cross Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Madeline was my PHNP for 5 years. I was hospitalized three times and the fourth, transferred to OR. State Hospital. My experience with her was good. Unfortunately, after leaving her and transferring to the county, I learned she was under investigation for over medicating. It's not her fault; my case was brought on my my divorce and my ex should be held accountable as well. Madeline cares and unfortunately got caught up in a bad situation.
About Madeleine Simmons, PMHNP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1700067790
Madeleine Simmons has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Madeleine Simmons accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Regence Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans.
Madeleine Simmons has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
6 patients have reviewed Madeleine Simmons. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5.
