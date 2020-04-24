See All Nurse Practitioners in Bend, OR
Madeleine Simmons, PMHNP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
3.5 (6)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Madeleine Simmons, PMHNP

Madeleine Simmons, PMHNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Bend, OR. 

Madeleine Simmons works at Gertler & Gertler P.c. in Bend, OR. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Regence Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Madeleine Simmons' Office Locations

  1. 1
    Gertler & Gertler P.c.
    1012 Sw Emkay Dr, Bend, OR 97702 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (541) 330-1975

Anxiety
Bipolar Disorder
Depression
Anxiety
Bipolar Disorder
Depression

Treatment frequency



Anxiety
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Bipolar Disorder
Depression
Depressive Disorders
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Choice Health
    • LifeWise
    • ODS Health Plan
    • PacificSource
    • Premera Blue Cross
    • Regence Blue Cross Blue Shield

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Apr 24, 2020
    Madeline was my PHNP for 5 years. I was hospitalized three times and the fourth, transferred to OR. State Hospital. My experience with her was good. Unfortunately, after leaving her and transferring to the county, I learned she was under investigation for over medicating. It's not her fault; my case was brought on my my divorce and my ex should be held accountable as well. Madeline cares and unfortunately got caught up in a bad situation.
    — Apr 24, 2020
    Photo: Madeleine Simmons, PMHNP
    About Madeleine Simmons, PMHNP

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1700067790
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Madeleine Simmons, PMHNP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare.

    Madeleine Simmons has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Madeleine Simmons has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.

    Madeleine Simmons works at Gertler & Gertler P.c. in Bend, OR.

    6 patients have reviewed Madeleine Simmons. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Madeleine Simmons, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Madeleine Simmons appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

