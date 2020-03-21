Madeline El-Ghoul is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Madeline El-Ghoul is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Madeline El-Ghoul
Offers telehealth
Overview of Madeline El-Ghoul
Madeline El-Ghoul is a Nurse Practitioner in Frederick, MD.
Madeline El-Ghoul works at
Madeline El-Ghoul's Office Locations
Catoctin Medical Group180 Thomas Johnson Dr Ste 101, Frederick, MD 21702 Directions (301) 696-8801
Ratings & Reviews
My regular doctor was not available and Madeline was recommended. I found her to be professional and thorough yet very personable and friendly. She seemed experienced beyond her years.
About Madeline El-Ghoul
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1437718699
Madeline El-Ghoul has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
2 patients have reviewed Madeline El-Ghoul. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Madeline El-Ghoul.
