See All Nurse Practitioners in Frederick, MD
Madeline El-Ghoul Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Madeline El-Ghoul

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
5.0 (2)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Madeline El-Ghoul

Madeline El-Ghoul is a Nurse Practitioner in Frederick, MD. 

Madeline El-Ghoul works at Catoctin Medical Group in Frederick, MD. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Madeline El-Ghoul's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Catoctin Medical Group
    180 Thomas Johnson Dr Ste 101, Frederick, MD 21702 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (301) 696-8801

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 2 ratings
Patient Ratings (2)
5 Star
(2)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
Leave a review

How was your appointment with Madeline El-Ghoul?

Mar 21, 2020
My regular doctor was not available and Madeline was recommended. I found her to be professional and thorough yet very personable and friendly. She seemed experienced beyond her years.
— Mar 21, 2020
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
Photo: Madeline El-Ghoul
How would you rate your experience with Madeline El-Ghoul?
  • Likelihood of recommending Madeline El-Ghoul to family and friends

Madeline El-Ghoul's Office & Staff

  • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
  • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
  • Staff friendliness and courteousness
  • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

Experience with Madeline El-Ghoul

  • Level of trust in provider's decisions
  • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
  • How well provider listens and answers questions
  • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

Tell Us About Yourself

  • Your gender:
  • Your age group:
  • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

Finish Here

  • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
    Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
Thank you for sharing your feedback about Madeline El-Ghoul.

About Madeline El-Ghoul

Specialties
  • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
Specialties
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1437718699
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Frequently Asked Questions

Madeline El-Ghoul is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Madeline El-Ghoul is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Madeline El-Ghoul has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Madeline El-Ghoul works at Catoctin Medical Group in Frederick, MD. View the full address on Madeline El-Ghoul’s profile.

2 patients have reviewed Madeline El-Ghoul. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Madeline El-Ghoul.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Madeline El-Ghoul, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Madeline El-Ghoul appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

Are you Madeline El-Ghoul?

Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

It’s free and only takes a minute.

CLAIM MY PROFILE

Search

Primary Care
Close Icon

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.