Madeline Grotefendt, NP
Offers telehealth
Overview of Madeline Grotefendt, NP
Madeline Grotefendt, NP is a Nurse Practitioner in Cleveland, TN.
Madeline Grotefendt works at
Madeline Grotefendt's Office Locations
CHI Memorial Primary Care Associates - Cleveland3780 Ocoee Pl Nw, Cleveland, TN 37312 DirectionsMonday7:00am - 5:00pmTuesday7:00am - 5:00pmWednesday7:00am - 5:00pmThursday7:00am - 5:00pmFridayClosedSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Madeline Grotefendt?
Lynn is by far the most caring and through Dr I’ve seen !I have lot of medical issues and she try’s to address each of them and time I come see her! She has a great bedside manner! Really explains the details of what she is doing
About Madeline Grotefendt, NP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- Female
- 1912176280
Hospital Affiliations
- CHI Memorial Hospital Chattanooga
Frequently Asked Questions
Madeline Grotefendt has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Madeline Grotefendt has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Madeline Grotefendt works at
8 patients have reviewed Madeline Grotefendt. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5.
