Madeline Hernandez accepts Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Madeline Hernandez, PSY
Overview
Madeline Hernandez, PSY is a Clinical Psychologist in Hialeah, FL.
Madeline Hernandez works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
South Florida Psychological Center Inc.3408 W 84th St Ste 317, Hialeah, FL 33018 Directions (305) 822-6772
View All Accepted Carriers
- Ambetter
- Cigna
- First Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Madeline Hernandez?
About Madeline Hernandez, PSY
- Clinical Psychology
- English
- 1154488211
Frequently Asked Questions
Madeline Hernandez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Madeline Hernandez works at
6 patients have reviewed Madeline Hernandez. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Madeline Hernandez.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Madeline Hernandez, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Madeline Hernandez appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.