Madeline Jensen, PA-C

General Practice (Physician Assistant)
4.9 (40)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Madeline Jensen, PA-C is a General Practice Physician Assistant in Winter Park, FL. 

Madeline Jensen works at Advanced Dermatology and Cosmetic Surgery - Winter Park - 1801 Lee Rd Suite 115 in Winter Park, FL with other offices in Tavares, FL. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Advanced Dermatology and Cosmetic Surgery - Winter Park - 1801 Lee Rd Suite 115
    1801 Lee Rd Ste 115, Winter Park, FL 32789 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (321) 410-6395
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
  2. 2
    Advanced Dermatology and Cosmetic Surgery - Tavares
    1816 Salk Ave, Tavares, FL 32778 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (352) 403-2371
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 3:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
    Insurance Accepted

    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews

    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 40 ratings
    Patient Ratings (40)
    5 Star
    (39)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Jan 28, 2023
    On time and very precise!
    Jan 28, 2023
    About Madeline Jensen, PA-C

    Specialties
    • General Practice (Physician Assistant)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Gender
    • Female
    NPI Number
    • 1659927390
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Madeline Jensen, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Madeline Jensen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Madeline Jensen has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Madeline Jensen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    40 patients have reviewed Madeline Jensen. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Madeline Jensen.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Madeline Jensen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Madeline Jensen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

