Maeghan Chapman, PA-C
Offers telehealth
Overview of Maeghan Chapman, PA-C
Maeghan Chapman, PA-C is a Headache Medicine Specialist in Cheshire, CT. They graduated from Quinnipiac University and is affiliated with Hartford Hospital and Midstate Medical Center.
Maeghan Chapman's Office Locations
Hartford HealthCare Medical Group280 Main St Ste 103, Cheshire, CT 06410 Directions (860) 696-2925
Hospital Affiliations
- Hartford Hospital
- Midstate Medical Center
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Meaghan Chapman is incredibly thorough and receptive. I’ve had several providers over my twenty- five year journey with migraine headaches. She is present and willing to listen. Excellent provider. So glad I found her.
About Maeghan Chapman, PA-C
- Headache Medicine
- English, Portuguese and Spanish
- 1063064665
Education & Certifications
- Quinnipiac University
Frequently Asked Questions
Maeghan Chapman has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Maeghan Chapman accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Maeghan Chapman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Maeghan Chapman speaks Portuguese and Spanish.
