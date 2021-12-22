See All Dermatologists in Pawtucket, RI
Maeve Tobin, PA-C

Dermatology
3.9 (14)
Call for new patient details

Overview

Maeve Tobin, PA-C is a Dermatologist in Pawtucket, RI. 

Maeve Tobin works at School Street Dermatology in Pawtucket, RI. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    David S Pomerantz MD Inc
    333 School St Ste 112A, Pawtucket, RI 02860 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (401) 728-6990
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    

    3.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 14 ratings
    Patient Ratings (14)
    5 Star
    (10)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Dec 22, 2021
    I have been an annual checkup patient with Dr. Tobin for 4 years. She is thorough in her exam and succinctly explains all that she is observing as the exam goes. Her affect is pleasant and professional. The in office treatments I have had have been successful without any unexpected side effects. I am confident and at ease in her care.
    J. Lavelle — Dec 22, 2021
    Photo: Maeve Tobin, PA-C
    About Maeve Tobin, PA-C

    Specialties
    • Dermatology
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1689153454
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Maeve Tobin has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Maeve Tobin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Maeve Tobin works at School Street Dermatology in Pawtucket, RI. View the full address on Maeve Tobin’s profile.

    14 patients have reviewed Maeve Tobin. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Maeve Tobin.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Maeve Tobin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Maeve Tobin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

