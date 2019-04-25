Dr. Magalis Aguilera, PSY.D is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Aguilera is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Magalis Aguilera, PSY.D
Overview
Dr. Magalis Aguilera, PSY.D is an Adolescent Psychologist in Miami, FL.
Locations
Psychological Services Children Adolescents Adults9240 SW 72nd St Ste 106, Miami, FL 33173 Directions (305) 595-8787
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- Cigna
- PPO Plus
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Thanks her tremendously!!
About Dr. Magalis Aguilera, PSY.D
- Adolescent Psychology
- English, Spanish
- 1437327129
Dr. Aguilera accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Aguilera has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Aguilera speaks Spanish.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Aguilera. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Aguilera.
