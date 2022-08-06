Magdalena Malloy has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Magdalena Malloy, APRN
Offers telehealth
Overview of Magdalena Malloy, APRN
Magdalena Malloy, APRN is a Nurse Practitioner in Las Vegas, NV.
Magdalena Malloy works at
Magdalena Malloy's Office Locations
Focus Mental Health Solutions3016 W Charleston Blvd, Las Vegas, NV 89102 Directions (702) 790-2701
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
She actually gets to know her patients like with me I was in the medical field over 30 years so she took that into concideration and didn't talk with me like I knew nothing. I hope I am able to stay under her care for as long as possible
About Magdalena Malloy, APRN
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1912491168
Frequently Asked Questions
4 patients have reviewed Magdalena Malloy. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Magdalena Malloy.
