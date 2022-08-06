See All Nurse Practitioners in Las Vegas, NV
Magdalena Malloy, APRN

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
3.0 (4)
Offers telehealth

Overview of Magdalena Malloy, APRN

Magdalena Malloy, APRN is a Nurse Practitioner in Las Vegas, NV. 

Magdalena Malloy works at Focus Mental Health Solutions, LLC in Las Vegas, NV. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Magdalena Malloy's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Focus Mental Health Solutions
    3016 W Charleston Blvd, Las Vegas, NV 89102 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (702) 790-2701
    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    About Magdalena Malloy, APRN

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1912491168
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Magdalena Malloy has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Magdalena Malloy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Magdalena Malloy works at Focus Mental Health Solutions, LLC in Las Vegas, NV. View the full address on Magdalena Malloy’s profile.

    4 patients have reviewed Magdalena Malloy. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Magdalena Malloy.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Magdalena Malloy, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Magdalena Malloy appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

