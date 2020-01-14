Magdalena Schwartz, FNP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Magdalena Schwartz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Magdalena Schwartz, FNP
Offers telehealth
Overview of Magdalena Schwartz, FNP
Magdalena Schwartz, FNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Fort Wayne, IN.
Magdalena Schwartz works at
Magdalena Schwartz's Office Locations
Ortho NorthEast5050 N Clinton St, Fort Wayne, IN 46825 Directions (260) 484-8551Monday7:30am - 5:00pmTuesday7:30am - 5:00pmWednesday7:30am - 5:00pmThursday7:30am - 5:00pmFriday7:30am - 5:00pmSaturday7:30am - 5:00pmSunday7:30am - 5:00pm
Fort Wayne Neurological Center, Fort Wayne, IN11104 Parkview Circle Dr Ste 110, Fort Wayne, IN 46845 Directions (260) 460-3100
Hospital Affiliations
- Dupont Hospital
- Lutheran Hospital Of Indiana
- Parkview Regional Medical Center
- Aetna
- Humana
- Sagamore Health Network
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
She's been helping me manage my pain for awhile, and she's been incredibly amazing!! She takes her time at EVERY visit. She ALWAYS listens. She ALWAYS seems to understand just how I feel and where I'm coming from. She's even listened to things not related to my pain management. I COULD NOT ask for anyone better. I appreciate her more than I can find words to express!!
About Magdalena Schwartz, FNP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1265819775
Frequently Asked Questions
Magdalena Schwartz has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Magdalena Schwartz accepts Aetna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Magdalena Schwartz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
3 patients have reviewed Magdalena Schwartz. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Magdalena Schwartz.
