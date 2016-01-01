See All Clinical Psychologists in Deerfield, IL
Dr. Maha Zayed, PHD

Clinical Psychology
5.0 (4)
Accepting new patients
15 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Maha Zayed, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Deerfield, IL. They specialize in Clinical Psychology, has 15 years of experience. They graduated from Northern Illinois University.

Dr. Zayed works at Anxiety TreatmentCenter of Greater Chicago in Deerfield, IL with other offices in Chicago, IL and Oak Brook, IL. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Northshore Location
    707 Lake Cook Rd, Deerfield, IL 60015 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (847) 559-0001
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    10:00am - 6:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    11:00am - 7:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    9:00am - 3:00pm
  2. 2
    Anxiety TreatmentCenter of Greater Chicago
    656 W Randolph St, Chicago, IL 60661 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (847) 559-0001
  3. 3
    Western Suburbs branch
    1100 Jorie Blvd, Oak Brook, IL 60523 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (630) 522-3124

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Generalized Anxiety Disorder
Major Depressive Disorder
Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder (OCD)
Generalized Anxiety Disorder
Major Depressive Disorder
Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder (OCD)

Treatment frequency



Generalized Anxiety Disorder Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder (OCD) Chevron Icon
Panic Disorder With Agorapobia Chevron Icon
Phobia Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Social Phobia Chevron Icon
Trichotillomania Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 4 ratings
Patient Ratings (4)
5 Star
(4)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
About Dr. Maha Zayed, PHD

Specialties
  • Clinical Psychology
Years of Experience
  • 15 years of experience
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1083929756
Education & Certifications

Residency
  • Dartmouth Hitchcock MC-Natl Ctr PTSD
Internship
  • Dart Hitchcock Med Ctr
Medical Education
  • Northern Illinois University
Undergraduate School
  • Saint Marys College
