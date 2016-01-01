Dr. Maha Zayed, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Zayed is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Maha Zayed, PHD
Dr. Maha Zayed, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Deerfield, IL. They specialize in Clinical Psychology, has 15 years of experience. They graduated from Northern Illinois University.
Northshore Location707 Lake Cook Rd, Deerfield, IL 60015 Directions (847) 559-0001Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday10:00am - 6:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday11:00am - 7:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pmSaturday9:00am - 3:00pm
Anxiety TreatmentCenter of Greater Chicago656 W Randolph St, Chicago, IL 60661 Directions (847) 559-0001
Western Suburbs branch1100 Jorie Blvd, Oak Brook, IL 60523 Directions (630) 522-3124
About Dr. Maha Zayed, PHD
- Dartmouth Hitchcock MC-Natl Ctr PTSD
- Dart Hitchcock Med Ctr
- Northern Illinois University
- Saint Marys College
Dr. Zayed has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Zayed. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Zayed.
