Mahbobeh Soltani accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Mahbobeh Soltani, CHIRMD
Mahbobeh Soltani, CHIRMD is a Chiropractor in Pomona, CA.
Locations
Abel R. Quesada M.d.1900 Royalty Dr Ste 160, Pomona, CA 91767 Directions (909) 888-9944
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Mahbobeh Soltani, CHIRMD
- Chiropractic
- English
- 1376619445
Frequently Asked Questions
Mahbobeh Soltani has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Mahbobeh Soltani, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Mahbobeh Soltani appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.