Mahtab Kaeni accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Mahtab Kaeni
Overview
Mahtab Kaeni is a Clinical Psychologist in Fresno, CA.
Mahtab Kaeni works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Community Psychiatry5100 N 6th St Ste 135, Fresno, CA 93710 Directions (559) 930-5565
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Mahtab Kaeni?
So far so good. No complaints! and she seems to actually care.
About Mahtab Kaeni
- Clinical Psychology
- English
- 1578757399
Frequently Asked Questions
Mahtab Kaeni has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Mahtab Kaeni works at
4 patients have reviewed Mahtab Kaeni. The overall rating for this provider is 2.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Mahtab Kaeni.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Mahtab Kaeni, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Mahtab Kaeni appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.