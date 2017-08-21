Maika Arthur accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Maika Arthur, PSY
Overview
Maika Arthur, PSY is a Clinical Psychologist in Bloomington, IN.
Locations
- 1 901 S Rogers St Ste 106, Bloomington, IN 47403 Directions (812) 339-3632
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
Ratings & Reviews
Saw Maika for 2 years while studying at IU. I had been to a therapist briefly while in high school, and in college it was something I needed. Maika was very professional. Helped me create game plans of how to solve or cope with difficult situations. Gave me honest, respectful feedback on issues and showed how to put certain issues into perspective. Helped me learn how to use calm, rational, logic. (learned that thinking with emotion makes things worse.) It took a lot of effort: was worth it.
About Maika Arthur, PSY
- Clinical Psychology
- English
- 1831166115
