Maite Diaz is a Nurse Practitioner in Las Vegas, NV.
Community Outreach Medical Center1090 E Desert Inn Rd Ste 200, Las Vegas, NV 89109 Directions (702) 657-3873Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
I did like the way how she treated me in my medical appoitment , she gave me enough time to answer all my questions, she explain me with details my diagnosed and treatments options, she was very kind and professional on her job, she is very knowledgeable, respectful. I highly recommend Maite as provider. Me encanto la forma de tratarme in mi cita medica, me dio el tiempo suficiente y las respuestas a mis preguntas, me explico con detalles mi diagnostico y opciones de tratamiento, fue muy amable y profesional en su trabajo pose gran conocimiento, es respetuosa por todo eso yo recomiendo a Maite como provedora de salud.
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1295343226
Maite Diaz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
4 patients have reviewed Maite Diaz. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Maite Diaz.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Maite Diaz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Maite Diaz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.