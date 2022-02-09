See All Nurse Practitioners in Las Vegas, NV
Maite Diaz

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
4.0 (4)
Call for new patient details

Overview of Maite Diaz

Maite Diaz is a Nurse Practitioner in Las Vegas, NV. 

Maite Diaz works at Community Outreach Medical Ctr in Las Vegas, NV. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Maite Diaz's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Community Outreach Medical Center
    1090 E Desert Inn Rd Ste 200, Las Vegas, NV 89109 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (702) 657-3873
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

4.0
Average provider rating
Based on 4 ratings
Patient Ratings (4)
5 Star
(3)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(1)
Feb 09, 2022
I did like the way how she treated me in my medical appoitment , she gave me enough time to answer all my questions, she explain me with details my diagnosed and treatments options, she was very kind and professional on her job, she is very knowledgeable, respectful. I highly recommend Maite as provider. Me encanto la forma de tratarme in mi cita medica, me dio el tiempo suficiente y las respuestas a mis preguntas, me explico con detalles mi diagnostico y opciones de tratamiento, fue muy amable y profesional en su trabajo pose gran conocimiento, es respetuosa por todo eso yo recomiendo a Maite como provedora de salud.
— Feb 09, 2022
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
Photo: Maite Diaz
About Maite Diaz

Specialties
  • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1295343226
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Frequently Asked Questions

Maite Diaz has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

Maite Diaz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Maite Diaz works at Community Outreach Medical Ctr in Las Vegas, NV. View the full address on Maite Diaz’s profile.

4 patients have reviewed Maite Diaz. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Maite Diaz.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Maite Diaz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Maite Diaz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

