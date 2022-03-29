Maizal Rivera, FNP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Maizal Rivera is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Maizal Rivera, FNP
Offers telehealth
Overview of Maizal Rivera, FNP
Maizal Rivera, FNP is a Nurse Practitioner in San Antonio, TX.
Maizal Rivera works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Maizal Rivera's Office Locations
-
1
San Antonio Office9215 WESTOVER HILLS BLVD, San Antonio, TX 78251 Directions (210) 222-0333
-
2
South Alamo Medical Group740 S Alamo St, San Antonio, TX 78205 Directions (210) 222-0333
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Maizal Rivera?
Best doctor I've been fortunate to have. Knowledgeable... caring... personable and always takes the time to explain and answer questions...!
About Maizal Rivera, FNP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English, Spanish
- 1841622305
Education & Certifications
- University Of The Incarnate Word/ San Antonio Texas
Frequently Asked Questions
Maizal Rivera has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Maizal Rivera accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Maizal Rivera has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Maizal Rivera works at
Maizal Rivera speaks Spanish.
5 patients have reviewed Maizal Rivera. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Maizal Rivera.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Maizal Rivera, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Maizal Rivera appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.