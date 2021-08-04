See All Chiropractors in Riverside, CA
Dr. Majed Nagoulat, DC

Chiropractic Sports Medicine
5.0 (90)
Accepting new patients
9 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Majed Nagoulat, DC is a Sports Medicine Chiropractor in Riverside, CA. They specialize in Chiropractic Sports Medicine, has 9 years of experience. They graduated from Los Angeles Co.

Dr. Nagoulat works at Dr. Majed Nagoulat, Riverside, Ca. in Riverside, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Locations

  1. 1
    Dr. Majed Nagoulat
    5790 Magnolia Ave Ste 104, Riverside, CA 92506 (951) 888-1538

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Adhesions
Adhesive Capsulitis
Ankle Instability
Adhesions
Adhesive Capsulitis
Ankle Instability

Adhesions
Adhesive Capsulitis
Ankle Instability
Arthritis
Back Disorders
Back Injuries
Back Sprain
Biceps Tendinitis
Bursitis
Calf Muscle Strain
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Cervical Spondylitis
Cervical Sprain
Chronic Pain Management
Electrical Stimulation
Exercise Counseling
Fibromyalgia
Golfer's Elbow (Medial Epicondylitis)
Head and Neck Conditions
Headache
Herniated Disc
Iliotibial Band Syndrome
Jaw Misalignment Leading to TMJ
Ligament Sprain
Lower Back Injuries
Lumbar Herniated Disc
Lumbar Radiculopathy
Muscle Pain
Muscle Spasm
Musculoskeletal Pain
Myofascial Pain
Neck Injuries
Neck Muscle Strain
Neck Pain
Osteoarthritis
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Physical Therapy
Postoperative Pain
Psoas Sign
Rotator Cuff Injuries
Rotator Cuff Tear
Runner's Knee
Sciatica
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Scoliosis
Shin Splints
Shoulder Pain
Sports Injuries
Sprain
Tendonitis
Tennis Elbow (Lateral Epicondylitis)
Thoracic Disc Disorders
Thoracic Outlet Syndrome
Torn Cartilage
Torticollis
Trigger Finger
Trigger Point Therapy
Whiplash
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • Buckeye Community Health Plan
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Delta Dental
    • First Health
    • Guardian
    • Health Net
    • Humana
    • Kaiser Permanente
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 90 ratings
    Patient Ratings (90)
    5 Star
    (90)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Aug 04, 2021
    Dr. Majed Nagoulat's work is phenomenal, he knows exactly what he is doing to help you with back pain. He is highly experienced and has the right equipment that are up to date for the different types of therapies that you might be looking for. I highly recommend coming for a visit if you are in need of a great chiropractor. he takes his time with his patients and explains the diagnosis and treatment options that you may need, he's very strong emphasis on preventative care and proper weight lifting and training. I hope that you will give him a shot because he really helped me and I am sure he will be able to help you
    Aug 04, 2021 - Yousef Saigh
    About Dr. Majed Nagoulat, DC

    Specialties
    • Chiropractic Sports Medicine
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 9 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Arabic, German and Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1003206129
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Whittier Community Clinic
    Fellowship
    Internship
    • Smart Spine Institute Ca.
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Los Angeles Co
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Majed Nagoulat, DC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nagoulat is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Nagoulat has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Nagoulat works at Dr. Majed Nagoulat, Riverside, Ca. in Riverside, CA. View the full address on Dr. Nagoulat’s profile.

    90 patients have reviewed Dr. Nagoulat. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nagoulat.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nagoulat, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Nagoulat appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

