Malaka Mustafa, PA
Malaka Mustafa, PA is a Pain Management Specialist in Lilburn, GA.
Thrive Ortho & Spine3970 Five Forks Trickum Rd SW Ste A, Lilburn, GA 30047 Directions (678) 785-2128Monday8:00am - 6:00pmTuesday8:00am - 6:00pmWednesday8:00am - 6:00pmThursday8:00am - 6:00pmFriday8:00am - 6:00pm
Thrive Ortho & Spine1200 Altmore Ave Ste 150, Atlanta, GA 30342 Directions (678) 785-2126
Thrive Ortho & Spine100 Stoneforest Dr Ste 120, Woodstock, GA 30189 Directions (678) 785-2049Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday7:00am - 4:00pm
Thrive Medical Partners5775 Peachtree Dunwoody Rd NE Ste C-150, Atlanta, GA 30342 Directions (678) 785-2047
Thrive Ortho & Spine1720 Phoenix Blvd Ste 800, Atlanta, GA 30349 Directions (678) 785-2046Monday8:00am - 6:00pmTuesday8:00am - 6:00pmWednesday8:00am - 6:00pmThursday8:00am - 6:00pmFriday8:00am - 6:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
I have unfortunately had to see many Dr recently and I have only 2 I can say that have actually shown genuine concern Malaka being one of them thank you for the great treatment and care.
- Pain Management
- English, Arabic
- 1972000404
Malaka Mustafa speaks Arabic.
38 patients have reviewed Malaka Mustafa. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Malaka Mustafa.
