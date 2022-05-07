See All Pain Medicine Doctors in Lilburn, GA
Malaka Mustafa, PA

Pain Management
5.0 (38)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Malaka Mustafa, PA is a Pain Management Specialist in Lilburn, GA. 

Malaka Mustafa works at Thrive Orthopaedics Lilburn in Lilburn, GA with other offices in Atlanta, GA and Woodstock, GA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Thrive Ortho & Spine
    3970 Five Forks Trickum Rd SW Ste A, Lilburn, GA 30047 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (678) 785-2128
    Monday
    8:00am - 6:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 6:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 6:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 6:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 6:00pm
  2. 2
    Thrive Ortho & Spine
    1200 Altmore Ave Ste 150, Atlanta, GA 30342 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (678) 785-2126
  3. 3
    Thrive Ortho & Spine
    100 Stoneforest Dr Ste 120, Woodstock, GA 30189 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (678) 785-2049
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    7:00am - 4:00pm
  4. 4
    Thrive Medical Partners
    5775 Peachtree Dunwoody Rd NE Ste C-150, Atlanta, GA 30342 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (678) 785-2047
  5. 5
    Thrive Ortho & Spine
    1720 Phoenix Blvd Ste 800, Atlanta, GA 30349 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (678) 785-2046
    Monday
    8:00am - 6:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 6:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 6:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 6:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 6:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Foot and Ankle Surgery
Injuries
Joint Injection
Foot and Ankle Surgery
Injuries
Joint Injection

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Foot and Ankle Surgery Chevron Icon
Injuries Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Injuries
Joint Injection Chevron Icon
Motor Vehicle Accident Chevron Icon
Steroid Injection Chevron Icon
Steroid Treatment Chevron Icon
Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 38 ratings
Patient Ratings (38)
5 Star
(38)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
May 07, 2022
I have unfortunately had to see many Dr recently and I have only 2 I can say that have actually shown genuine concern Malaka being one of them thank you for the great treatment and care.
Kimberly T. — May 07, 2022
Photo: Malaka Mustafa, PA
About Malaka Mustafa, PA

Specialties
  • Pain Management
Languages Spoken
  • English, Arabic
NPI Number
  • 1972000404
Frequently Asked Questions

Malaka Mustafa, PA is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Malaka Mustafa is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Malaka Mustafa has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

Malaka Mustafa has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

38 patients have reviewed Malaka Mustafa. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Malaka Mustafa.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Malaka Mustafa, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Malaka Mustafa appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.