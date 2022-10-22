See All Family Doctors in Bridgman, MI
Maleah Walters, NP

Family Medicine
5.0 (5)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Maleah Walters, NP is a Family Medicine Specialist in Bridgman, MI. 

Maleah Walters works at Southwestern Medical Clinic in Bridgman, MI. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Southwestern Medical Clinic
    9625 Red Arrow Hwy, Bridgman, MI 49106 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (269) 465-6050
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 7:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 1:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Spectrum Health Lakeland Medical Center
  • Spectrum Health Lakeland Niles Hospital

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 5 ratings
Patient Ratings (5)
5 Star
(5)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
Oct 22, 2022
She was well prepared for my visit. She was very knowledgeable but also listened well. My experience with her for my physical couldn’t have been more positive.
Nancy Anderson — Oct 22, 2022
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
Photo: Maleah Walters, NP
About Maleah Walters, NP

Specialties
  • Family Medicine
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1427716554
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Frequently Asked Questions

Maleah Walters, NP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Maleah Walters is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Maleah Walters has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

Maleah Walters has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Maleah Walters works at Southwestern Medical Clinic in Bridgman, MI. View the full address on Maleah Walters’s profile.

5 patients have reviewed Maleah Walters. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Maleah Walters.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Maleah Walters, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Maleah Walters appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

