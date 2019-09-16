See All Nurse Practitioners in Morristown, NJ
Maleka Robinson, NP Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Maleka Robinson, NP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
5.0 (4)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Maleka Robinson, NP

Maleka Robinson, NP is a Nurse Practitioner in Morristown, NJ. 

Maleka Robinson works at Children's Surgical Services in Morristown, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Nurse Practitioners
Compare with other nearby providers
Claudio Santos, NP
Claudio Santos, NP
0.0 (0)
View Profile

Maleka Robinson's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Cardiovascular Core Lab, Morristown Med Cntr
    100 Madison Ave, Morristown, NJ 07960 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (973) 971-5000
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Hackensack Meridian Health JFK Medical Center
  • Morristown Medical Center
  • Overlook Medical Center
  • Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital At Rahway

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Allergies
Anxiety
Arrhythmias
Allergies
Anxiety
Arrhythmias

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Allergies Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Arrhythmias Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Atrial Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Cardiac Arrest Chevron Icon
Chronic Diseases Chevron Icon
Congestive Heart Failure Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Depression Chevron Icon
Diabetes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diabetes
Gout Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Gout
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
High Cholesterol Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Paroxysmal Supraventricular Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Embolism Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stroke
Ventricular Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • QualCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Maleka Robinson?

    Sep 16, 2019
    She is extremely caring about her patients. Very professional. Never had to wait too long to be seen. She takes the time to explain and discuss what can be done to treat or even prevent medical issues. I highly recommend her services.
    L. Jackson — Sep 16, 2019
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Maleka Robinson, NP
    How would you rate your experience with Maleka Robinson, NP?
    • Likelihood of recommending Maleka Robinson to family and friends

    Maleka Robinson's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Maleka Robinson

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Maleka Robinson, NP.

    About Maleka Robinson, NP

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1225589054
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Maleka Robinson, NP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Maleka Robinson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Maleka Robinson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Maleka Robinson works at Children's Surgical Services in Morristown, NJ. View the full address on Maleka Robinson’s profile.

    4 patients have reviewed Maleka Robinson. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Maleka Robinson.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Maleka Robinson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Maleka Robinson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Maleka Robinson, NP?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.