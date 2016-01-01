See All Nurse Practitioners in Seattle, WA
Malia Alexander, ARNP Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Malia Alexander, ARNP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
0.0 (0)
Call for new patient details

Offers telehealth

Overview of Malia Alexander, ARNP

Malia Alexander, ARNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Seattle, WA. 

Malia Alexander works at Ghc Family Health Care Clinical Lab in Seattle, WA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Nurse Practitioners
Compare with other nearby providers
Monica Knapp, ARNP
Monica Knapp, ARNP
0.0 (0)
View Profile
Dr. Elizabeth Karkoski-Gardner, DNP
Dr. Elizabeth Karkoski-Gardner, DNP
0.0 (0)
View Profile
Julie Crantz, ARNP
Julie Crantz, ARNP
0.0 (0)
View Profile
These providers are on the medical staff of Virginia Mason Medical Center.

Malia Alexander's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Ghc Family Health Care Clinical Lab
    122 16th Ave E, Seattle, WA 98112 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (206) 302-2700

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

Be the first to leave a review

How was your appointment with Malia Alexander?

Photo: Malia Alexander, ARNP
How would you rate your experience with Malia Alexander, ARNP?
  • Likelihood of recommending Malia Alexander to family and friends

Malia Alexander's Office & Staff

  • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
  • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
  • Staff friendliness and courteousness
  • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

Experience with Malia Alexander

  • Level of trust in provider's decisions
  • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
  • How well provider listens and answers questions
  • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

Tell Us About Yourself

  • Your gender:
  • Your age group:
  • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

Finish Here

  • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
    Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
Thank you for sharing your feedback about Malia Alexander, ARNP.

About Malia Alexander, ARNP

Specialties
  • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
Specialties
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1649689761
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Frequently Asked Questions

Malia Alexander has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Malia Alexander works at Ghc Family Health Care Clinical Lab in Seattle, WA. View the full address on Malia Alexander’s profile.

Malia Alexander has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Malia Alexander.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Malia Alexander, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Malia Alexander appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

Are you Malia Alexander, ARNP?

Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

It’s free and only takes a minute.

CLAIM MY PROFILE

Search

Primary Care
Close Icon

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.