Malia Weigelt, ARNP

Family Medicine
3.5 (8)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Malia Weigelt, ARNP is a Family Medicine Specialist in Gig Harbor, WA. 

Malia Weigelt works at Franciscan Medical Clinic - Gig Harbor in Gig Harbor, WA with other offices in Port Orchard, WA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1
    Franciscan Medical Clinic - Gig Harbor
    6401 Kimball Dr Ste 201, Gig Harbor, WA 98335 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
  2
    Sound Health Care Center
    463 Tremont St W Ste 200, Port Orchard, WA 98366 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • First Choice Health
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
    • Health Net
    • Humana
    • LifeWise
    • Medicare
    • Regence Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Special Needs Plan
    • Uniform Medical Plan
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Washington State Department of Labor & Industries
    • Worker's Compensation

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    3.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 8 ratings
    Patient Ratings (8)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Sep 14, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Malia Weigelt, ARNP

    • Family Medicine
    • English
    • Female
    • 1497850762
    Education & Certifications

    • WASHINGTON STATE UNIVERSITY
    Hospital Affiliations

    • St. Anthony Hospital

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Malia Weigelt, ARNP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Malia Weigelt is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Malia Weigelt has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Malia Weigelt has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    8 patients have reviewed Malia Weigelt. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Malia Weigelt.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Malia Weigelt, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Malia Weigelt appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

