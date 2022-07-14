Dr. Malik Altoos, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Altoos is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Malik Altoos, DDS
Overview
Dr. Malik Altoos, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in Lady Lake, FL.
Dr. Altoos works at
Locations
-
1
Lifetime Dentistry of Lady Lake13851 US 441, Lady Lake, FL 32159 Directions (352) 534-5698
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Ameritas
- Guardian
- Humana
- MetLife
- Principal Financial Group
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Altoos?
Dr. Altoos clearly communicated a plan to improve my dental health, including the need for two crowns to prevent further erosion of my teeth. He spent time to describe required procedures. One of his Dental Hygienists, Brittany, did a great job of identifying issues and was very efficient in cleaning. The administrative staff was very personable and spent ample time to review costs and insurance coverage. I highly recommend this practice.
About Dr. Malik Altoos, DDS
- Dentistry
- English
- Male
- 1972166155
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Altoos has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Altoos accepts Humana and UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Altoos using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Altoos has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Altoos works at
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Altoos. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Altoos.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Altoos, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Altoos appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.