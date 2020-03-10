See All Nurse Practitioners in Redding, CA
Malinda Knowles, NP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
4.4 (14)
Overview of Malinda Knowles, NP

Malinda Knowles, NP is a Nurse Practitioner in Redding, CA. 

Malinda Knowles works at Mountain View Family Medical Grp in Redding, CA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

These providers are on the medical staff of Mercy Medical Center Redding
These providers are on the medical staff of Mercy Medical Center Redding.

Malinda Knowles' Office Locations

  1. 1
    Mount View Family Medical Group
    2410 Sonoma St Ste 1, Redding, CA 96001
    Ratings & Reviews
    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 14 ratings
    Patient Ratings (14)
    5 Star
    (12)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Mar 10, 2020
    Malinda Knowles is without exception a very professional and knowledgeable healthcare provider. She provides a relaxing and caring atmosphere as well as interest and concerns for my needs. She is well versed and has provided me excellent care for 10 years.
    Clint — Mar 10, 2020
    Photo: Malinda Knowles, NP
    About Malinda Knowles, NP

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1124190475
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Malinda Knowles has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Malinda Knowles has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Malinda Knowles works at Mountain View Family Medical Grp in Redding, CA. View the full address on Malinda Knowles’s profile.

    14 patients have reviewed Malinda Knowles. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Malinda Knowles.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Malinda Knowles, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Malinda Knowles appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

