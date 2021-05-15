Mallory Davis has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Mallory Davis, FNP
Overview of Mallory Davis, FNP
Mallory Davis, FNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Austin, TX.
Mallory Davis' Office Locations
South Austin Family Practice Clinic Llp5625 Eiger Rd Ste 200, Austin, TX 78735 Directions (512) 858-2997Monday7:00am - 5:00pmTuesday7:00am - 5:00pmWednesday7:00am - 5:00pmThursday7:00am - 5:00pmFriday7:00am - 5:00pmSaturday8:00am - 12:00pmSundayClosed
She is WONDERFUL! Attentive, caring, thorough, pleasant, open-minded. But most importantly she diagnosed (within one appointment) a chronic medical condition (reactivated Epstein Barr virus) that has been missed by MANY other practitioners in the at least 3-4 years I’ve been suffering from it. She also didn’t judge me for utilizing alternative medicine such as supplements (that’s a first for practitioners I’ve been to in Texas). I highly recommend her, especially if you have lost faith in the medical system but want to go to someone covered by insurance.
About Mallory Davis, FNP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1942843438
Mallory Davis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
