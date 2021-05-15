See All Nurse Practitioners in Austin, TX
Mallory Davis, FNP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
5.0 (1)
Call for new patient details

Overview of Mallory Davis, FNP

Mallory Davis, FNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Austin, TX. 

Mallory Davis works at South Austin Family Practice Clinic Llp in Austin, TX. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Mallory Davis' Office Locations

  1. 1
    South Austin Family Practice Clinic Llp
    5625 Eiger Rd Ste 200, Austin, TX 78735 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (512) 858-2997
    Monday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    8:00am - 12:00pm
    Sunday
    Closed

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 1 ratings
Patient Ratings (1)
5 Star
(1)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
May 15, 2021
She is WONDERFUL! Attentive, caring, thorough, pleasant, open-minded. But most importantly she diagnosed (within one appointment) a chronic medical condition (reactivated Epstein Barr virus) that has been missed by MANY other practitioners in the at least 3-4 years I’ve been suffering from it. She also didn’t judge me for utilizing alternative medicine such as supplements (that’s a first for practitioners I’ve been to in Texas). I highly recommend her, especially if you have lost faith in the medical system but want to go to someone covered by insurance.
About Mallory Davis, FNP

Specialties
  • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1942843438
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Frequently Asked Questions

Mallory Davis has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

Mallory Davis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Mallory Davis works at South Austin Family Practice Clinic Llp in Austin, TX. View the full address on Mallory Davis’s profile.

Mallory Davis has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Mallory Davis.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Mallory Davis, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Mallory Davis appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

Primary Care
