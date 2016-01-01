See All Nurse Practitioners in Latrobe, PA
Mallory Gergely, CRNP

Obstetrics & Gynecologic Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Mallory Gergely, CRNP

Mallory Gergely, CRNP is an Obstetrics & Gynecologic Nurse Practitioner in Latrobe, PA. 

Mallory Gergely works at Gyno Associates in Latrobe, PA with other offices in Greensburg, PA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Mallory Gergely's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Gyno Associates
    1010 Ligonier St, Latrobe, PA 15650 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (724) 539-8581
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
  2. 2
    Gyno Associates
    870 Weatherwood Ln, Greensburg, PA 15601 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (724) 539-8581
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:30pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Excela Health Latrobe Hospital
  • Excela Health Westmoreland Hospital

Abnormal Uterine Bleeding
Amenorrhea
Bacterial Vaginosis
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding Chevron Icon
Amenorrhea Chevron Icon
Bacterial Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Irregular Periods Chevron Icon
Mirena® Intrauterine Device Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    About Mallory Gergely, CRNP

    Specialties
    • Obstetrics & Gynecologic Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1215346408
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

