Overview of Mallory Gergely, CRNP

Mallory Gergely, CRNP is an Obstetrics & Gynecologic Nurse Practitioner in Latrobe, PA.



Mallory Gergely works at Gyno Associates in Latrobe, PA with other offices in Greensburg, PA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.