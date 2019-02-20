See All Family Doctors in Shipshewana, IN
Mallory Grossman, NP

Family Medicine
Accepting new patients

Overview

Mallory Grossman, NP is a Family Medicine Specialist in Shipshewana, IN. 

Mallory Grossman works at Goshen Physicians Family Medicine | Shipshewana in Shipshewana, IN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Goshen Physicians Family Medicine | Shipshewana
    450 E Country Ln, Shipshewana, IN 46565 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Abscess Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Allergies Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Asthma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Attention Deficit Disorder (ADD) Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Bioidentical Hormone Replacement Therapy Chevron Icon
Biopsy Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Biopsy
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Birth Control Chevron Icon
Blood Test Chevron Icon
Breast Exam Chevron Icon
CDL Physical Examination Chevron Icon
Chronic Diseases Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Colposcopy Chevron Icon
Congestive Heart Failure Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Disease (CAD) Chevron Icon
Counseling Services Chevron Icon
Debridement Chevron Icon
Deep Brain Stimulator Programming Chevron Icon
Dementia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dementia
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Dermal Filler Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 1 Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diet Counseling Chevron Icon
Dysport Injection Chevron Icon
Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Earwax Removal Chevron Icon
Emphysema Chevron Icon
Employment Physical Examination Chevron Icon
Endometrial Biopsy Chevron Icon
Endometriosis Chevron Icon
Estrogen Replacement Therapy Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Exercise Counseling Chevron Icon
Family Counseling Chevron Icon
Family Planning Services Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Diseases Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Disorders Chevron Icon
Gynecological Examination Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hepatitis Chevron Icon
High Cholesterol Chevron Icon
Hormone Imbalance Chevron Icon
Hormone Replacement Therapy Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Immunization Chevron Icon
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Infectious Diseases Chevron Icon
Injuries Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Injuries
Insomnia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Insomnia
Intrauterine Device (IUD) Placement Chevron Icon
Joint Injection Chevron Icon
Laceration Repair Chevron Icon
Lumbar Disc Degeneration Chevron Icon
Medication Management Chevron Icon
Menopause Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Mole Removal Chevron Icon
Mood Disorders Chevron Icon
Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Non-Surgical Arthritis Treatment Chevron Icon
Nutritional Counseling Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder (OCD) Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Chevron Icon
Pap Tests and Pelvic Exams Chevron Icon
Parkinson's Disease Chevron Icon
Pediatric EKG (Electrocardiogram, ECG) Chevron Icon
Pelvic Exams Chevron Icon
Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Physical Examination Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Diseases Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Evaluation Chevron Icon
Psychological Testing Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy Services Chevron Icon
Restylane® Injections Chevron Icon
Routine Gynecological Care Chevron Icon
Schizophrenia Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Skin Biopsy Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Procedures Chevron Icon
Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Spirometry Chevron Icon
Stitches Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stitches
Stress Management Chevron Icon
Suture Uncomplicated Lacerations Chevron Icon
Thyroid Disease Chevron Icon
Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
Urinalysis Chevron Icon
Vaccination Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Wart Removal Chevron Icon
Well Baby Care Chevron Icon
Well Child Examination Chevron Icon
Well Woman Health Examination Chevron Icon
Wellness Examination Chevron Icon
Wound Care and Management Chevron Icon
X-Ray Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat X-Ray
    Insurance Accepted

    • Cigna
    • MultiPlan

    Feb 20, 2019
    Excellent NP! She spent almost an hour with me to determine best plan for my care. She went above and beyond to get my appointments scheduled, then expedited, even working with doctors out of her network. She follows up and works late to make sure everything is done and ready. I hope everyone appreciates the time and care that she puts in to her patients. I would recommend Mallory over any NP that I have ever met. Thanks for helping me.
    Dean Bagg in LaGrange, IN — Feb 20, 2019
    Mallory Grossman's Office & Staff

    Experience with Mallory Grossman

    Tell Us About Yourself

    About Mallory Grossman, NP

    • Family Medicine
    • English
    • Female
    • 1982082293
    Hospital Affiliations

    • Goshen Health Hospital

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Mallory Grossman, NP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Mallory Grossman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Mallory Grossman has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Mallory Grossman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Mallory Grossman works at Goshen Physicians Family Medicine | Shipshewana in Shipshewana, IN. View the full address on Mallory Grossman’s profile.

    Mallory Grossman has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Mallory Grossman.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Mallory Grossman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Mallory Grossman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

