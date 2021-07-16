See All Dermatologists in Algonquin, IL
Mallory Jones, PA-C

Dermatology
5.0 (2)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Mallory Jones, PA-C is a Dermatologist in Algonquin, IL. 

Mallory Jones works at Dermatology Specialists of Illinois in Algonquin, IL with other offices in Woodstock, IL and Lake Barrington, IL. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Dermatology Specialists of Illinois
    2430 Esplanade Dr Ste B, Algonquin, IL 60102 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (844) 242-3149
    Monday
    8:00am - 6:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 6:00pm
    Wednesday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 7:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 6:00pm
  2. 2
    Dermatology Specialists of Illinois
    2454 Lake Shore Dr, Woodstock, IL 60098 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (844) 242-4984
    Monday
    7:00am - 2:30pm
    Tuesday
    12:00pm - 7:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 3:00pm
  3. 3
    Dermatology Specialists of Illinois- Barrington
    22285 N Pepper Rd Ste 407, Lake Barrington, IL 60010 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (847) 556-9851
    Monday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 6:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 6:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 2 ratings
Patient Ratings (2)
5 Star
(2)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
Jul 16, 2021
Mallory took the time to really listen and evaluate my condition when I went to see her. She made me feel comfortable and welcomed as a new patient. She is so sweet and smart!
AK — Jul 16, 2021

Photo: Mallory Jones, PA-C
About Mallory Jones, PA-C

Specialties
  • Dermatology
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1285136382
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Frequently Asked Questions

Mallory Jones, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Mallory Jones is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Mallory Jones has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

Mallory Jones has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

2 patients have reviewed Mallory Jones. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Mallory Jones.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Mallory Jones, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Mallory Jones appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

