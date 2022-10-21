Mallory Pursley has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Mallory Pursley, ARNP
Offers telehealth
Overview of Mallory Pursley, ARNP
Mallory Pursley, ARNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Puyallup, WA.
Mallory Pursley's Office Locations
Franciscan Medical Clinic - Canyon Road15214 Canyon Rd E Ste 100, Puyallup, WA 98375 Directions (253) 539-4200
- Cigna
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Mallory is always kind and professional, she listens to my needs and always helps me with whatever issue I'm experiencing. I think she's the best!
About Mallory Pursley, ARNP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
Frequently Asked Questions
Mallory Pursley accepts Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Mallory Pursley has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
3 patients have reviewed Mallory Pursley. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Mallory Pursley.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Mallory Pursley, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Mallory Pursley appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.