Mallory Radvansky, CFNP
Mallory Radvansky, CFNP is a Nurse Practitioner in East Liverpool, OH.
15655 Ste Rt 170ste B, East Liverpool, OH 43920
Directions
Monday8:00am - 6:00pmTuesday8:00am - 6:00pmWednesday8:00am - 6:00pmThursday8:00am - 6:00pmFriday8:00am - 6:00pmSaturday8:00am - 6:00pmSundayClosed
I've seen Dr. Radvansky twice now and she was extremely knowledgeable and very patient. I took my son to see her once also and she was very patient with him. Above all, she fixed us all up... Great Doctor and person.
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- Female
- 1376881607
- Trinity Medical Center East
Mallory Radvansky has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
