Mallory Stovall, AUD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Mallory Stovall is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Mallory Stovall, AUD
Overview
Mallory Stovall, AUD is an Audiology in Shreveport, LA.
Mallory Stovall works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Ark-La-Tex Ear, Nose & Throat and Hearing Center7847 Youree Dr, Shreveport, LA 71105 DirectionsMonday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- WK Bossier Health Center
- Willis-Knighton Medical Center
- WK Pierremont Health Center
View All Accepted Carriers
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Louisiana
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
- Peoples Health
- Vantage Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Mallory Stovall?
Staff was friendly, courteous and professional. They took care of my hearing aid problem quickly.
About Mallory Stovall, AUD
- Audiology
- English
- 1518594035
Frequently Asked Questions
Mallory Stovall has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Mallory Stovall accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Mallory Stovall using Healthline FindCare.
Mallory Stovall has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Mallory Stovall works at
29 patients have reviewed Mallory Stovall. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Mallory Stovall.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Mallory Stovall, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Mallory Stovall appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.