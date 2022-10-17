See All Audiology Technology in Shreveport, LA
Mallory Stovall, AUD

Audiology
5.0 (29)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Mallory Stovall, AUD is an Audiology in Shreveport, LA. 

Mallory Stovall works at Ark-La-Tex Ear, Nose & Throat and Hearing Center in Shreveport, LA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Ark-La-Tex Ear, Nose & Throat and Hearing Center
    7847 Youree Dr, Shreveport, LA 71105 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • WK Bossier Health Center
  • Willis-Knighton Medical Center
  • WK Pierremont Health Center
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Louisiana
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • MultiPlan
    • Peoples Health
    • Vantage Health Plan

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 29 ratings
    Patient Ratings (29)
    5 Star
    (28)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Mallory Stovall, AUD

    Specialties
    • Audiology
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1518594035
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Mallory Stovall, AUD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Mallory Stovall is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Mallory Stovall has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Mallory Stovall has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Mallory Stovall works at Ark-La-Tex Ear, Nose & Throat and Hearing Center in Shreveport, LA. View the full address on Mallory Stovall’s profile.

    29 patients have reviewed Mallory Stovall. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Mallory Stovall.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Mallory Stovall, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Mallory Stovall appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

