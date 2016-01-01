Malu Victoria Bambalan accepts Aetna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Malu Victoria Bambalan, FNP
Overview of Malu Victoria Bambalan, FNP
Malu Victoria Bambalan, FNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Tucson, AZ.
Malu Victoria Bambalan works at
Malu Victoria Bambalan's Office Locations
Ipc Healthcare3945 E Paradise Falls Dr Ste 201, Tucson, AZ 85712 Directions (520) 290-5888
- Aetna
- First Health
About Malu Victoria Bambalan, FNP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1700231388
