Mandy Kay Baxter, PMHNP-BC

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
5.0 (1)
Call for new patient details

Overview of Mandy Kay Baxter, PMHNP-BC

Mandy Kay Baxter, PMHNP-BC is a Nurse Practitioner in Murfreesboro, TN. 

Mandy Kay Baxter works at Murfreesboro Medical Clinic in Murfreesboro, TN. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

These providers are on the medical staff of Ascension Health - Tennessee
These providers are on the medical staff of Ascension Health - Tennessee.

Mandy Kay Baxter's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Murfreesboro Medical Clinic
    1272 Garrison Dr Ste 305, Murfreesboro, TN 37129 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (615) 875-5770
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Mandy Kay Baxter, PMHNP-BC

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1588188619
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Mandy Kay Baxter has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Mandy Kay Baxter has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Mandy Kay Baxter works at Murfreesboro Medical Clinic in Murfreesboro, TN. View the full address on Mandy Kay Baxter’s profile.

    Mandy Kay Baxter has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Mandy Kay Baxter.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Mandy Kay Baxter, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Mandy Kay Baxter appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

