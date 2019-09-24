See All Nurse Practitioners in Rensselaer, NY
Mandy Black, FNP-C

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
2.7 (6)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Mandy Black, FNP-C

Mandy Black, FNP-C is a Nurse Practitioner in Rensselaer, NY. 

Mandy Black works at Family Medical Group in Rensselaer, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Mandy Black's Office Locations

  1. 1
    St. Peters Diabetes and Endocrine Care
    279 Troy Rd Ste 5, Rensselaer, NY 12144 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (518) 880-6320

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Addison's Disease
Adrenal Tumor
Adult Type 1 Diabetes
Addison's Disease
Adrenal Tumor
Adult Type 1 Diabetes

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Addison's Disease Chevron Icon
Adrenal Tumor Chevron Icon
Adult Type 1 Diabetes Chevron Icon
Adult Type 2 Diabetes Chevron Icon
Continuous Glucose Monitoring Chevron Icon
Cushing's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Diabetes Insipidus Chevron Icon
Diabetes Insipidus, Neurogenic Chevron Icon
Diabetic Evaluation Chevron Icon
Hyperthyroidism Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Insulin Pump Therapy Chevron Icon
Insulin Therapy Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Pituitary Disease Chevron Icon
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Evaluation Chevron Icon
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Sep 24, 2019
    I finally found someone who listens to me and is trying to help me! Mandy is amazing! She makes sure to explain what's going on with my thyroid and helps me understand!
    Nicole — Sep 24, 2019
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Mandy Black, FNP-C

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1386049385
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Mandy Black, FNP-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Mandy Black is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Mandy Black has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Mandy Black has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Mandy Black works at Family Medical Group in Rensselaer, NY. View the full address on Mandy Black’s profile.

    6 patients have reviewed Mandy Black. The overall rating for this provider is 2.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Mandy Black.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Mandy Black, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Mandy Black appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

