Mandy Cox, MPAS
Overview of Mandy Cox, MPAS
Mandy Cox, MPAS is a Physician Assistant in College Station, TX.
Mandy Cox's Office Locations
CHI St Joseph Health Primary Care2849 Barron Rd, College Station, TX 77845 DirectionsMondayClosed Open 24 HoursTuesdayClosed Open 24 HoursWednesdayClosed Open 24 HoursThursdayClosed Open 24 HoursFridayClosed Open 24 HoursSaturdayClosed Open 24 HoursSundayClosed Open 24 Hours
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Mandy rocks! She's incredible kind, patient and has good bedside manner. Whether I'm seeing her for mental health concerns or for something else, she listens and she cares.
About Mandy Cox, MPAS
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- Female
- 1588948806
Education & Certifications
- Texas A&M University / Main Campus
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Joseph Health Regional Hospital - Bryan, TX
