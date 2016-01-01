Mandy Xi has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Mandy Xi, PA-C
Overview
Mandy Xi, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Staten Island, NY.
Mandy Xi works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
SIUH Pediatrics/Neonatology475 Seaview Ave, Staten Island, NY 10305 Directions (718) 226-9250
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Mandy Xi?
About Mandy Xi, PA-C
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- 1669940896
Frequently Asked Questions
Mandy Xi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Mandy Xi works at
Mandy Xi has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Mandy Xi.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Mandy Xi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Mandy Xi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.