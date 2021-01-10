Dr. Manjot Sidhu, OD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sidhu is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Manjot Sidhu, OD
Overview of Dr. Manjot Sidhu, OD
Dr. Manjot Sidhu, OD is an Optometrist in McKinney, TX.
Dr. Sidhu's Office Locations
Sidhu Eye Associates, McKinney, TX8880 State Highway 121 Ste 141, McKinney, TX 75070 Directions (469) 854-6787
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Avesis
- Block Vision
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Cigna
- Davis Vision
- Spectera
- Superior Vision
- UnitedHealthCare
- Vision Service Plan (VSP)
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Sidhu has to be one of the nicest eye Doctors in the business. She walks you through each step of the examination in a calming and educated manner. I like her, I trust her and me and my entire family will continue to see her annually!
About Dr. Manjot Sidhu, OD
- Optometry
- English
- 1942504238
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sidhu has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sidhu accepts Aetna, Cigna and UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sidhu has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Sidhu. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sidhu.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sidhu, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sidhu appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.